WATERTOWN (CBS) – Police are searching for the person who fired multiple gunshots at a Watertown home early Monday morning while the residents were sleeping inside.
No one was hurt during the incident, which happened around 3 a.m. on Philip Darch Road.
Watertown Police said the home was shot at "several times."
Residents in the neighborhood are asked to check surveillance cameras for any activity around 3 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Watertown Police.