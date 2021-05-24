WOBURN (CBS) — Police have released photos of a woman suspected of assaulting a Dunkin employee in Woburn. The woman threw a coffee at the worker and ran out of the store, police said.
They are asking the public to help identify her.READ MORE: One Killed In Triple Shooting In Boston Overnight
A child was also in the Dunkin at the time.
Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police at 781-933-1212 ext. 4855 and ask to speak with the detective handling this case.READ MORE: 'Please Stand By': Boston Calling Teases Announcement Coming Wednesday
Last week, the employee, 18-year-old Emma Dionne, spoke with WBZ-TV. She said the woman was upset over some confusion with her drink order.
“I didn’t realize it happened until like I saw the coffee all over the floor, all over the counter. I was like oh my god it was a mess, scary,” said Dionne.
There is a security video of the assault. “Just to see her like physically grab the cup and aim for my head was very, very scary to watch,” said Dionne.MORE NEWS: 'We Are Very Close To The End,' Watertown Schools Keeping Outdoor Mask Mandate
Dionne said she wasn’t sure if she wanted to return to work.