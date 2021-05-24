MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Manchester, New Hampshire Police are highlighting a good deed done by one of their officers.
Officer George Morales was working a detail at the Market Basket on Elm Street when he saw a young man with a backpack and leave in a rush, police said.
Morales stopped the man and noticed he had unpaid food in his bag. There was no alcohol or anything that implied criminal activity so Morales offered to pay for the man's food.
"It was then apparent to me, this was just a young person going through hard times. He was just hungry," said Morales. "I then offered to purchase the items of food for him, I asked him to please apologize to the store manager. He then began to cry, and agreed. The store manager was satisfied with the resolution, and we then parted ways on good terms."
Police said they hope the act made a difference in the young man’s life.