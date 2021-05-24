BOSTON (CBS) — Michael Chavis is heading back to Worcester, a move that will clear the way for Christian Arroyo’s return to the Boston roster.
There was no corresponding move when the Red Sox announced that Chavis was going to Triple-A on Monday, but the assumption is that Arroyo is ready to return to the big league club after the utility infielder played a trio of games for Worcester over the weekend.
Arroyo has been sidelined since May 6 when he was hit by a pitch in the left hand. He began a rehab assignment with Worcester last Friday, and went 1-for-10 with a walk, run scored and two RBIs over his three games with the WooSox.
Arroyo has played 23 games with Boston this season, slashing .275/.333/.377 with seven doubles, five RBIs and nine runs scored.
Chavis has appeared in 11 games over two stints with Boston, going 9-for-33 (.273) with one home run, four doubles, seven runs scored, and two RBIs. Chavis began the season at the Alternate Training Site and has played in two games with Worcester, going 1-for-7 with a double.