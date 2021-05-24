BOSTON (CBS) – The powerful Memorial Day display of more than 37,000 American flags will return to Boston Common this week.
Each flag represents a Massachusetts service member who has given their life defending our country since the Revolutionary War.READ MORE: Cold Case Closed: Chicopee Boy Found Dead In 1972 Was Likely Killed By Priest
The Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund has organized the flag plantings in the week leading up to Memorial Day every year since 2010. Last year, it was limited to about 1,000 flags spaced six feet apart due to social distancing for the pandemic.READ MORE: Dracut High School Teacher Placed On Leave After Giving Students 'Highly Inappropriate' Survey
“I think our families, the families of the fallen that we serve, appreciated what we did last year, I think they really missed the impact that the flag garden has had typically,” Christie Coombs, a board member of the fund, told WBZ-TV.
The flags will be on display starting this Thursday until next Tuesday.MORE NEWS: Willie Nelson's 'Outlaw Music Festival Tour' Coming To New Hampshire
For more information, visit massmilitaryheroes.org.