BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 188 new confirmed COVID cases and two additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 659,721. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,465.
There were 17,102 total new tests reported.
READ MORE: Flames Rip Through Roof Of Franklin Condo Building
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.92%.
There are 258 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday. There are 71 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 9,804 active cases in Massachusetts.