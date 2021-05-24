BOSTON (CBS) — In case there was any doubt left about whether Julio Jones wanted to get out of Atlanta, the All-Pro receiver made it as clear as possible on Monday morning.

Shannon Sharpe dialed up Jones and tapped the speakerphone button while live on television, and he asked Jones directly: Do you want to stay in Atlanta?

Jones’ answer was definitive.

“Oh man, no,” Jones said. “I’m out of there, man.”

Shannon Sharpe just cold called Julio Jones and asked him if he was going to Dallas. This needs to be apart of every day content. pic.twitter.com/0ZA6dve6xn — KeatonItReal (@KeatonItReal_) May 24, 2021

That’s … quite the answer.

Jones is, of course, under contract with the Falcons for three more seasons. But his high salary combined with the Falcons’ tight salary cap situation has made him a trade candidate all offseason long. Seemingly every national reporter has chimed in with varying takes on how, why and when a Jones trade might happen, and it seems as though that may be something that needs to happen sooner than later in Atlanta.

Julio Jones to ATL ✌️ Where should he go? pic.twitter.com/PtkEMJ186l — PFF (@PFF) May 24, 2021

New England will of course be paying attention to any such developments. While it’s not clear if the Patriots will make a move to acquire the 32-year-old receiver, they’ve been linked in several reports to him in recent weeks and months. Most recently, one report indicated that Jones would like to play with Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

Whether that reality comes true is anyone’s guess, but it does seem clear that Jones hopes that he has played his final games for the Falcons.