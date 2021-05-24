Julio Jones Says On Live TV That He Is 'Out' On Atlanta FalconsIn case there was any doubt left about whether Julio Jones wanted to get out of Atlanta, the All-Pro receiver made it as clear as possible on Monday morning.

Maine Red Claws Will Now Be Known As Maine CelticsHave you ever seen a green lobster before?

Tuukka Rask Turns In One Of His Best Playoff Performances, Plus Scattered Bruins Thoughts After Gentleman's Sweep Of CapitalsTuukka Rask is one of the best playoff goaltenders of all time. He just had one of the best playoff series of his career.

Kemba Walker Has To Be Much Better To Give Celtics Any Chance Against NetsIf the Celtics are going to stand any chance against the Nets in the first round, the team is going to need a much better performance out of Kemba Walker.

Revolution Sign Carles Gil To Contract Extension Through 2024 SeasonThe New England Revolution have locked up their leader on the pitch for the foreseeable future.