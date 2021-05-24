BOSTON (CBS) — Hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend? Gas prices in Massachusetts are staying steady, but AAA is warning that drivers might come across some gas stations that are low on fuel.
"Holiday road trippers may come across some gas stations with low fuel supply in popular travel destinations, like beaches, mountains or national parks," AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire said in a statement Monday. "However, markets are not expected to be fuel-less, like we saw in the wake of the pipeline shutdown."
Colonial Pipeline resumed operations earlier this month after a ransomware attack caused the company to take some systems offline, sparking panic in parts of the country as drivers scared of a fuel shortage lined up outside pumps. CBS News reported last week that gas prices have climbed to their highest level in six years as panic-buying prolonged the shortage.
AAA says drivers should consider refueling when they are down to a quarter of a tank, and it's a good idea to look for gas outside of popular travel spots.
“You can always call ahead to confirm their pumps are flowing,” the organization says.
Massachusetts gas prices stayed the same as last week, averaging $2.91 per gallon. That's 15 cents higher than a month ago and 93 cents higher than the same time last year.
The national average is $3.03 per gallon of gas, down a penny from last week.