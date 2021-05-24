FRANKLIN (CBS) – Firefighters from several towns are at a Franklin condo complex Monday afternoon as flames are ripping through one the roof of a building.
The fire started around 2:30 p.m. on Franklin Crossing Road.
One of the building was heavily damage by the flames.
It is not yet known if there have been any injuries.
One tenant told WBZ-TV firefighters had to break down a door to save a dog that was locked inside.
No further information is currently available.