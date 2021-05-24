CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
FRANKLIN (CBS) – Firefighters from several towns are at a Franklin condo complex Monday afternoon as flames are ripping through one the roof of a building.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. on Franklin Crossing Road.

Fire at a Franklin condo. (WBZ-TV)

One of the building was heavily damage by the flames.

It is not yet known if there have been any injuries.

One tenant told WBZ-TV firefighters had to break down a door to save a dog that was locked inside.

No further information is currently available.

