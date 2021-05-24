DRACUT (CBS) — Some parents and students in the town of Dracut are outraged over a sexual survey a science teacher handed out to high school students. “When you read this, you’re hard-pressed that anyone in their right mind would ever think this is appropriate on any level,” said one mom who wanted to go by Kim A.

The teacher, Eric Jackson, is home on administrative leave.

“I’ve been asked to make no comment,” he told WBZ-TV. “I appreciate everyone checking up on me…I’m going to wait for the decision of the superintendent.”

The survey he handed out to his honors anatomy class was titled “Sexual Temperament Questionnaire” and had questions about what arouses students.

“Unless things are ‘just right’ it is difficult for me to become…” starts one question. “Sometimes I feel so ‘shy’ or self-conscious during sex that…” starts another.

Parents and teachers said Jackson told his class he didn’t expect students to fill it out and turn it in, but that he wanted it to make them think.

“Words that frankly I don’t really want to say on camera,” said Richard Silvio, a Dracut High junior who had Jackson as a teacher during the first part of the school year. “I just don’t understand how he didn’t think that this was going to be an issue.”

His father was just as shocked. “I know he’s a good teacher. He’s had good rapport in the past,” he said. “But now we wonder how long, if this was going on before, you don’t know.”

In a statement, Dracut School Superintendent Steven Stone called it “a highly inappropriate survey…” and said the district “has initiated a review of the matter.”

Asked if he got the survey from another educational source, Jackson said, “I’ve been asked to not make any comment, so I’m just going say ‘no comment, thank you very much,’ because I haven’t contacted the author of that particular survey.”

A Dracut School Board Meeting is scheduled for 7:00 pm Monday.