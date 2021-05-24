BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Amy says, “Since no real studies have been done on the efficacy of the vaccines on immunosuppressed people, are those people (me!) going to have to wear our masks for the rest of our lives when we are inside and around other people we don’t know?”

I know this is a frustrating situation for the many people who have compromised immune systems. In some cases, doctors are suggesting a change in their drug regimen around the time of vaccination to try to boost the immune response to the vaccines. And booster shots may be recommended. But hopefully, we will get to a point where enough people in the community are vaccinated that the virus no longer poses a threat to those who are vulnerable. But please talk to your doctor about your concerns.

Renee writes, “My church is getting ready to have our worship services outside and I have not seen anything from the CDC about being unmasked while singing outdoors in Massachusetts.”

I think if you’re fully vaccinated, it should be fine to sing outdoors unmasked. People who are unvaccinated should wear masks and keep their distance.

Avi writes, “So happy to see the COVID numbers going down every day but the mortality is still in two digits most of the days. Does this mean there is still no good treatment regime to fully cure severe covid patients?”

We do have better treatments for COVID-19 but unfortunately, people who are vulnerable can still die from it. And many of the people who are dying now have probably been sick for months. There is always a lag between the number of cases and the number of deaths. So as cases continue to trend downward so will the number of deaths, but likely weeks to months later.

Wendy on Facebook asks, “With warmer weather coming and the Coronavirus numbers going down, should I wait until the fall to get vaccinated?”

No. You should get vaccinated now. Numbers are falling but the virus is still circulating and making people very sick. It would be a shame to postpone vaccination and get infected in the meantime.