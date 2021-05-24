BOSTON (CBS) – Known for his colorful Peruvian dishes and responsibly sourced food, Chef Jose Duarte has become a pillar of the Boston restaurant scene. He joins Host Rachel Holt in the test kitchen to cook up some traditionally-inspired quinoa with a modern twist.
QUINOA VERDE
Serves 4
Ingredients
3 cups white quinoa
4 1/2 cups water
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 cup onion, chopped
4 garlic cloves, chopped
½ cup ají amarillo paste
1 cup cilantro leaves
1 cup spinach leaves
4 cups vegetable stock
Salt and pepper
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 cup green peas
1 cup giant Peruvian corn kernels
1 cup diced carrots
Salsa Criolla
Directions
In a saucepan, spread out quinoa and roast without oil over medium heat until lightly brown. This will help enhance the nutty flavor of the quinoa.
Add 4 cups of water and bring to a boil, then discard water and rinse the quinoa. Set aside in a bowl.
In a medium saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic and sauté for about 5 minutes. Add quinoa and ají mirasol, turmeric, stir and cook for 8 more minutes.
Process cilantro, spinach and ½ cup water in a blender. Add to the saucepan, together with the vegetable stock. Season with salt and pepper, cover tightly, turn the heat to low until quinoa is cooked.
Add red pepper, peas, corn and carrots to saucepan, and cook for 5 more minutes (10 minutes for tender carrots and red peppers).
Taste for seasoning.