BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution have locked up their leader on the pitch for the foreseeable future. The Revs announced Monday morning that they have signed midfielder Carles Gil to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

Gil has been New England’s best playmaker since his arrival from Spain in 2019. He was team captain and MLS’ Newcomer of the Year by the end of his first season, scoring 10 goals while assisting on 14 other Revolution goals over 34 appearances. Injuries sidelined him for most of the 2020 regular season, but he was once again a force in the playoffs, registering a pair of goals and three assists in four matches.

Gil has been a steady force for the Revs on both ends of the pitch, and is happy that he’ll be calling New England his home for years to come.

“I’m so happy here. I arrived three years ago and have had three good years,” Gil told WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid. “Last year was a strange year with COVID, the quarantine and my injury, but I’m so happy in the city, with the club, with my teammates and coach.”

“Since I arrived in Boston more than two years ago, this city has become my home and the fans and my teammates have become my family. Playing for the #NERevs has been one of the highlights of my career and it is my ultimate goal to bring an MLS Cup 🏆 home to our supporters.” pic.twitter.com/JzQwQsIbbB — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) May 24, 2021

The Revs are pretty stoked that Gil will be donning a New England uniform for a while too.

“I think for ownership, coaching, players — to know that we have what we feel is one of the elite players in the league that has made a commitment to be with the Revolution for many years to come, it’s outstanding,” New England head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena told WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid. “For our fanbase, they have to be elated because Carles is truly a special player. He’s been an important part of this team since he arrived in 2019.”

Arena remains in awe of what Gil can do on the pitch, which is essentially everything.

“He can control the tempo of the game, he can hold onto the ball and he’s an excellent passer. He can score goals and he’s not a selfish player,” Arena said of his gifted midfielder. “He’ll defend when the other team is in possession. He’s a complete player.

“For a coach, each and every day, he’s a blessing to have around because he comes to work every day with a smile on his face. He works hard every day in training and he doesn’t complain about anything. That’s some pretty special stuff,” he added.

Arena said that the Carles Gil you see during matches is the same Carles Gil you’d see out on the street.

“He’s an outstanding and he’s an outstanding person,” said Arena.

For his MLS career, Gil has recorded 47 appearances, 45 starts, 11 goals, and 20 assists in league play, with an additional five starts, two goals, and three assists in the MLS Cup Playoffs. The 28-year old has started all seven games and has played every minute thus far in 2021, and is currently tied for the league lead with four assists on the season.