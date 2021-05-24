BOSTON (CBS) — With a five-game series win over the Washington Capitals, the Boston Bruins advanced to the second round of the playoffs. In doing so, they guaranteed themselves the opportunity to hear a real home crowd behind them this postseason.

After Sunday night’s win, the Bruins announced that they will be hosting their second-round playoff games at “near full capacity,” with fans required to wear face masks.

“In accordance with City and State guidelines, the Boston Bruins will be permitted to return to near full capacity beginning on May 29, 2021,” the team announced. “In accordance with NHL guidelines, all guests at TD Garden will continue to be required to wear masks and follow the Play it Safe Protocols until further notice.”

Based on the announcement, it seems likely that some sections near the benches and penalty boxes will remain sectioned off, in order to create distance between the players and the fans. The full capacity for hockey games is normally 17,850 people.

The dates for the second-round playoff series have not yet been set, as the Bruins await to learn the winner of the ongoing series between the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins. If the Islanders win that series, then the Bruins will host Games 1 and 2 (and Games 5 and 7, if necessary) of a series with New York. If Pittsburgh wins, then Games 3 and 4 (and Game 6, if necessary) will be in Boston.

The earliest that Islanders-Penguins series can end is Wednesday. If a Game 7 is required, it will be played on Friday.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday for season ticket holders, game plan holders, and Boston Garden Society members. Fans who aren’t a part of those groups can fill out a form on the Bruins’ website for ticket information.

The Bruins played in front of 25 percent capacity for their final regular-season home date and their two playoff home dates vs. Washington, after Massachusetts increased limits from 12 percent capacity.

“It’s loud, because we’re so used to silence,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday when asked about the crowd noise with the roughly 4,500 fans in attendance for the first round. “I can only imagine when it goes to full capacity again.”