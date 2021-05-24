BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Calling music festival has been canceled for two straight springs due to the COVID pandemic. But could there be good news on the horizon for music fans?
On Monday, organizers used a cryptic tweet to tease an upcoming announcement.
Though it’s not clear exactly what the announcement will be, Boston Calling tweeted a video Monday that says “please stand by.” At the end of the short clip, Wednesday’s date flashes on the screen.
— Boston Calling (@bostoncalling) May 24, 2021
In 2020, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Rage Against the Machine were set to headline the festival, which features dozens of acts each spring at the Harvard University athletic complex.
But when the pandemic hit, the event was canceled. That was the case again this year, as Boston Calling announced the 2021 event was also canceled.
When the cancellation was announced in February, organizaers said they “have set our sights on” next year and asked people to mark their calendars for Memorial Day weekend of 2022.