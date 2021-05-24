WESTWOOD (CBS) — A four-year-old girl in Westwood is looking to help raise money for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. Alex Kyrpch held a slushy and Italian ice stand to gather donations on Sunday.
The Medfield girl’s mother, Carolyn, recently had emergency surgery to remove her colon. She spent nearly a month in the hospital and when she got home, she struggled with the colostomy bag.
Carolyn said it was Alex who gave her the confidence to handle it.
Now, they are trying to inspire others to do the same.