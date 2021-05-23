SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – A man died early Sunday morning after a fire broke out at a Springfield home.
The fire took place at a home at 61 Northhampton Avenue. According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters found the victim and took him to the hospital with serious injuries.READ MORE: Scituate Police Identify Colorado Woman Who Died After Boat Capsized On North River
Update 61 Northhampton Ave. fire has been extinguished. One person was rescued and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is investigating. pic.twitter.com/CEH81alAsU
— SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) May 23, 2021READ MORE: Starting Monday, Maine Churches Will No Long Require People To Wear Masks
He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.MORE NEWS: Keller @ Large: AG Maura Healey Says Dartmouth Detention Center Had Committed 'Serious Civil Rights Violations'
As of Sunday morning, the cause of the fire is still unknown and the man’s name has not been revealed.