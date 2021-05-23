Robert Williams Sets Celtics Playoff Record With 9 Blocks Against Nets In Game 1The Celtics may have dropped Game 1 of their first-round series against the Nets, but one of their promising young big men set a playoff record.

Revs Remain Unbeaten At Home With 3-1 Win Over New YorkNew England is off to a perfect 4-0-0 start at home for the second time in club history, matching a mark set by the 2005 Revolution side.

Bogaerts, Santana Homer, Red Sox Top Phils For 4th In A RowXander Bogaerts and Danny Santana hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning as part of a 4-3 win over Philadelphia.

Nets Take Game 1 Over Celtics 104-93Brooklyn's Big Three went from way off to off and running.

Devers, Santana Go Deep, Red Sox Beat Phillies 11-3Rafael Devers and Danny Santana hit homers to back Martin Perez, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3 Friday night.