BOSTON (CBS) – The Celtics may have dropped Game 1 of their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets, but one of their promising big men set a playoff record.
Despite playing with a nagging toe injury, Robert Williams recorded nine blocks against the Nets in the series opener. His nine rejections topped the C's previous playoff high of seven, which was set by Kendrick Perkins and Robert Parrish.
Only playing 23 minutes, Williams was close to logging an unconventional triple-double. The 23-year-old had 11 points, nine rebounds and nine blocks.
Despite falling to the Nets, Robert Williams set a new franchise playoff record for us tonight with his nine blocked shots. pic.twitter.com/tXm5d3D8Dy
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 23, 2021
“I feel like we played solid defense tonight,” Williams said after . “Obviously, we could have played a lot better defense. And we gotta play these guys multiple times. They pick up on stuff as well as we pick up on stuff. Sometimes you gotta adjust.”
After the C’s led 53-47 at halftime, the Nets Big Three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving came out of the locker room with an 18-4 run to open the third, giving the Nets the lead for good.
Because of the end result, Williams wasn’t too caught up in the history he made.
"It don't mean [expletive] if we losing," he said.
The Celtics will have a chance to rebound on Tuesday against the Nets.