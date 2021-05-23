PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A trapped dog is OK after firefighters rescued it from an animal burrow this week. The dog’s owner called for help after Brownie, a four-pound Yorkshire terrier, fell into the hole between a deck and concrete stairs on their Plymouth property.
According to firefighters, the burrow had a three-to-four foot tunnel that led to a large cavity.
Crews opened the tunnel up by hand digging into the hill under the stairs and then used a broom handle to get the rest of the way.
“The dog could be heard making small noises inside,” the fire department said.
"The dog could be heard making small noises inside," the fire department said.

Since it was getting dark, crews stopped digging because they did not want to accidentally hurt Brownie. They "returned at approximately 10 a.m. the following morning, and could still hear the dog making noise."
They were able to continue digging and pull the dog out. Brownie was taken to the vet and is reportedly doing well.