BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 287 new confirmed COVID cases and five additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 659,533. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,463.READ MORE: 2 Men Rescued After Being Swept Into The Water Off Gloucester
There were 41,784 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Plymouth Firefighters Rescue Trapped Dog From Animal Burrow
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.93%.
There are 257 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday. There are 75 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: Close To 50% Of Mass. Residents Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
There are an estimated 10,062 active cases in Massachusetts.