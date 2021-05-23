GLOUCESTER (CBS) — Two men needed to be rescued after a wave swept them into the water while they were fishing on Saturday. The men were on the rocks near Rafe’s Chasm in Gloucester when it happened around 7:15 p.m.
Two bystanders jumped in and were able to pull one back to the rocky shoreline, said a joint statement from the Gloucester Police, Harbormaster, and Fire departments.
When first responders got there, the second man was about 500 feet from the shore, clinging to a lobster buoy.
Boats from the Harbormaster and Coast Guard Station Gloucester were able to quickly pull him out.
“This rescue was a terrific example of a joint effort between the police, fire and harbormaster’s office as well as the Coast Guard,” Fire Chief Eric Smith said. “Both land-side and water-side, the crews responding were quick to act and knew exactly what to do, and it was great teamwork all around. We also commend the bystanders who jumped into the water, as well as those who called for help.”
Both of the men were transported to area hospitals. None of their injuries are life-threatening.
The bystanders were treated at the scene.