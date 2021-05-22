SCITUATE (CBS) – The U.S. Coast Guard and Scituate Police are searching for a 75-year-old woman who fell in the water near the shore in Scituate.
In a tweet on Saturday, the Coast Guard said the boat she was reportedly on capsized around 5 p.m.
#HappeningNow #USCG and @ScituatePolice are actively searching for a 75-year-old female in the water near-to shore in Scituate #MA. A capsized boat was reported in the vicinity at approximately 5pm.
Searching:
Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk.
Local Harbormasters.#SAR
This is a developing story.