CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Scituate News

SCITUATE (CBS) – The U.S. Coast Guard and Scituate Police are searching for a 75-year-old woman who fell in the water near the shore in Scituate.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Coast Guard said the boat she was reportedly on capsized around 5 p.m.

This is a developing story.

CBSBoston.com Staff