SCITUATE (CBS) – The U.S. Coast Guard and several other emergency crews are searching for a 75-year-old woman who fell overboard while boating on the North River in Scituate Saturday.

The town administrator, Jim Boudreau, told WBZ-TV that three people were onboard when the vessel capsized at around 4:30 p.m.

Boudreau said the waters are notoriously choppy, making for a difficult search.

“The mouth of the North River is a very difficult place on the best of circumstances. You have adverse winds, you have tides, you have a storm coming in. It’s a very difficult place to boat, let alone do a search like this,” Boudreau told WBZ-TV.

Two occupants were safely brought the shore, but the 75-year-old woman never resurfaced.

It’s heartbreaking for neighbors watching from the shore as police on four wheelers and boats desperately search for her.

“It hits home because I’m 71. I feel terrible. I’m devastated. I’ve been praying they find her,” said Linda O’Malley from Scituate. “The water today, I noticed that it’s been kind of crazy. The waves have been high and the water is coming over the rocks.”

As night fell, the regional dive team called off their search for the woman as the U.S. Coast Guard and Environmental Police continue to scour the waters high above in helicopters and on land.

“We are still in a search and recovery at this point,” said Boudreau.

Onlookers are praying for some closure for the victim’s family.

“I hope they find her,” O’Malley said. “It obviously doesn’t look good, but finding her would put her family at ease.”