FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (New England Revolution) – The New England Revolution (4-1-2; 17 pts.) improved to 4-0-0 at home with a 3-1 win against the New York Red Bulls (2-4-0, 6 pts.) at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. New England conceded the game’s opening goal in the seventh minute to New York’s Andres Reyes, who was sent off later in the first half after picking up a second yellow card. Gustavo Bou equalized in the 36th minute – two minutes prior to Reyes’ ejection – before Tajon Buchanan put the Revolution ahead with his first goal of the season in first-half stoppage time. Adam Buksa added a third goal in the 82nd minute, marking the second time in as many games he has scored after entering the match as a substitute.

New England is off to a perfect 4-0-0 start at home for the second time in club history, matching a mark set by the 2005 Revolution side. With 14 points through the first seven games, the Revs have tied the club’s second fastest start through seven games. Across regular season and postseason play, the Revolution are riding a six-game winning streak at Gillette Stadium. The Revs remain two points clear of Orlando City SC atop the Eastern Conference entering next weekend’s match at FC Cincinnati.

Bou recorded a goal and an assist for the second time in his MLS career in tonight’s contest, having also done so in last year’s Play-In Round win against Montreal. He now owns 14 goals from open play dating back to his arrival in July 2019, which is tied for fourth most in MLS. Buchanan opened his 2021 account with the first game-winning goal of his MLS career. Newcomer Arnor Traustason was credited with the first two assists of his MLS career by providing the service for each of the Revolution’s first-half goals. Adam Buksa maintained his team lead in goals scored by netting his third of the season.

Revolution II graduate Jon Bell logged a third consecutive start alongside Andrew Farrell in central defense. New England has conceded only twice across three games with the duo partnering on the backline, and the club has yet to concede from the run of play in 360 minutes played at home. Farrell continues to climb the club’s record book, as he eclipsed Jay Heaps for third-most minutes played and moved into a tie with Chris Tierney for fourth-most appearances. In net, goalkeeper Matt Turner picked up his 28th career win.

New England will be on the road next weekend visiting FC Cincinnati on Saturday, May 29, marking the club’s first visit to the newly opened TQL Stadium. The match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET on TV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and in Portuguese on WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.