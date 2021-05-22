QUINCY (CBS) — A 62-year-old man died after he was hit by a car in Quincy Saturday. Police said it happened around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday near Newport Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
According to police, there were about 278 feet of skid marks visible leading right to the stopped car and the victim.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, a 21-year-old Quincy man, and his passenger, a 20-year-old Quincy woman stayed at the scene and spoke to officers.
Newport Avenue reopened at 7 a.m.
Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Quincy Police Reconstruction Unit at 617-479-1212.