BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 405 new confirmed COVID cases and five additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 659,246. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,458.
There were 49,584 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.99%.
There are 281 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday. There are 81 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 10,366 active cases in Massachusetts.