REVERE (CBS) – A large fire that destroyed two buildings damaged four others in Revere was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials. According to the state fire marshal, the fire started Thursday afternoon in a “frequent smoking area” for residents on the outside of 141-143 Endicott Ave.
The fire severely damaged a 6-unit building and a neighboring home. Four additional homes suffered damaged in the dense neighborhood.
“I am glad no residents or firefighters were hurt,” Fire Chief Christopher Bright said. “But if this fire had happened in the middle of the night, the outcome might have been very different.”
At least 15 families have have been displaced. The estimated loss is over $2 million.