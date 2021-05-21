Devers, Santana Go Deep, Red Sox Beat Phillies 11-3Rafael Devers and Danny Santana hit homers to back Martin Perez, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3 Friday night.

Bruins Score 3 PPG, Beat Capitals 4-1 For 3-1 Series LeadDavid Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle scored 34 seconds apart and the Bruins beat the Capitals 4-1 Friday night.

Report: Celtics' Robert Williams Expected To Play In Game 1 Vs. NetsMaybe the Celtics will have their energetic big man for Game 1 against the Nets after all.

Report: Julio Jones Want To Play With Cam NewtonAnother day, another Julio Jones report involving the Patriots.

Jayson Tatum Explains How His Relationship With Kevin Durant Has Come 'Full Circle'Before he was carving out his own career as an NBA star, Jayson Tatum had a tendency to cross paths with the game's giants.