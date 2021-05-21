BOSTON (CBS) – The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $515 million for Friday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 6-9-17-18-48 and Mega Ball 8.READ MORE: 'It's Been A Year': North Andover Seniors Happy To Celebrate Prom At Sea
It’s the ninth largest prize in the game’s history and just the second time in the last two years it’s reached this level, according to Mega Millions.READ MORE: Fall River Teen Arrested In Connection With Double Murder
The one-time cash payment is worth $346.3 million.
Back on January 22, a group in Michigan won $1.05 billion in Mega Millions.MORE NEWS: He Broke Records And His Family Broke Barriers: The Push To Memorialize Somerville Olympian Phil Reavis Sr.
The game’s biggest prize was $1.537 billion in South Carolina in October 2018.