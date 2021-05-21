BOSTON (CBS) – The COVID-19 vaccine preregistration system in Massachusetts will shut down at the end of the month, the Baker administration said Friday.
Over the next several days, everyone still in the system will be contacted and given a chance to book an appointment before it closes on May 31.READ MORE: 4-Foot Iguana Found In Truck Engine In Hingham
The preregistration form at vaccinesignup.mass.gov will be shut down on Tuesday, May 25, the state said.READ MORE: USS Constitution Underway In Boston Harbor For First Time In Over A Year, Fires 21-Gun Salute
The preregistration system was launched back on March 12 to ease the frustration so many people had booking appointments when demand for the vaccine was at its highest.
You will still be able to search for appointments at vaxfinder.mass.gov or call 211 for the vaccine scheduling resource line.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Will The First Monthly Check Arrive?
The state also announced Friday it’s expanding the homebound vaccination program. For more information on that, click here.