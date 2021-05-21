BOSTON (CBS) – There were 407 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That’s down significantly from 620 in last week’s report.
Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 377 cases among students and 30 among staff between May 13 and May 19.
The state now estimates there are about 735,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person.
Since September 24th, when the weekly release of data started, 13,680 students and 6,089 staff have tested positive.
The weekly report released every Thursday shows the number of positive cases for students who are in hybrid or in-person models. It does not include students in remote-only programs.
For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.