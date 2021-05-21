BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 400 new confirmed COVID cases and 11 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 658,841. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,453.
There were 47,254 total new tests reported.
READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.05%.
There are 303 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday. There are 81 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 10,939 active cases in Massachusetts.