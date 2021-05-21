FALL RIVER (CBS) – A Fall River teen has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy and 29-year-old man earlier this week.
The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 18-year-old Jeremy Holmes was arrested Friday night at the Boston Marriott Hotel in Burlington.
Holmes will be arraigned Monday on several firearms charges.
On Tuesday afternoon, 14-year-old Miguel Sanjurjo and 29-year-old Jovaughn Antonio Mills were shot near Griffin Park. They were rushed to local hospitals and pronounced dead.
A third shooting victim, a 19-year-old from Fall River, is expected to recover.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.