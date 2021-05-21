FALL RIVER (CBS) – A young man is walking 50 miles from his home in Fall River to his graduation at Boston College to honor his best friend.
Charlie Martin and Brendan Rockett grew up together in Fall River and had been friends since elementary school before they were both eventually accepted to B.C.
Rockett passed away in 2019 at just 20 years old.
Martin is walking to raise money for a scholarship in Rockett’s name for high school graduates in Fall River who attend Boston College.
“It’s a tragedy, it’s a loss that affects me every day. It’s also something that I’ve tried to turn into inspiration and positivity. Like I said, going towards graduation how much I’m missing him, how much it pains me to not have him here with me, I’m trying to turn all of that emotion as much as I can into positivity and do a good thing and honor his name, our friendship and what he meant to me, you know,” Martin told WPRI-TV.
Martin is expected to finish his walk Friday and the graduation ceremony is Sunday.
He set a fundraising goal of $21,000 to honor the class of 2021. As of Friday morning he’s raised close to $19,000.
