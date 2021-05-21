EVERETT (CBS) – Two Everett High School seniors are not letting the pandemic get in the way of an annual tradition. They found the perfect venue, set a date and are ready to throw their classmates a private prom.

Maddy Smith and Erin Queenan are organizing it all on their own after the school district decided not to host one this year.

“We didn’t even get one last year for our junior year and we weren’t getting one our senior year and I don’t really think you get a high school experience without a prom,” Smith told WBZ-TV.

They’re planning a traditional prom for 200 people with food and dancing, now that the state’s COVID-19 restrictions are ending May 29.

Smith and Queenan put their own money down to secure the Bayside Function Room in Nahant.

“We got a GoFundMe. We raised $2,000 in a matter of less than a week, so we got some really good feedback,” Queenan said.

The event is not sponsored by the school district and the venue requires a police detail. Smith’s mother plans to chaperone and said she’ll have plenty of help.

“A lot of parents want to go, they want to chaperone. They want to do it all over too, just to get out there and start living,” Dorene Smith told WBZ.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Queenan said.

“I’m really excited and happy I can do it for everybody,” Maddy said.