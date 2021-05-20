WOBURN (CBS) – A local brewing company is teaming up with the City of Woburn and Armstrong Ambulance Service to offer a free beer with a COVID vaccine shot.
Lord Hobo Brewing Co. announced on Wednesday that it is hosting pop-up vaccine clinics in Woburn every Tuesday, starting on May 25, from 6-9 p.m. The vaccine clinics will be set up at the brewery’s beer garden called “Canshack” and will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
Vaccine shots will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis. No appointments will need to be made.