WEBSTER (CBS) – A man died in a fire that destroyed a home in Webster late Wednesday night.
Flames broke out in the house on High Street around 9:30 p.m.
According to the State Fire Marshal, people in the basement escaped, but a woman on the second floor ended up trapped. Webster police officers grabbed a ladder to get her out and she was rushed to the hospital. There's no word yet on her condition.
Firefighters later found a man on the second floor, but they weren't able to revive him. His name has not been released.
There’s no word yet on how or where the fire started.