BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s Trillium Beer Garden is reopening Thursday. For the fifth consecutive year, the Rose Kennedy Greenway will be transformed into an open-air brew space, with food trucks and outdoor seating.
Tables are first come, first serve. Customers will be required to order food from the on-site food trucks, which include Dining Car, Pennypacker, The Bacon Truck and Bon Me, due to state regulations. Guests are also subject to a 90-minute dining limit. Those regulations are set to drop on May 29.
The garden opens Thursday at noon. It’ll be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.