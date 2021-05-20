BOSTON (CBS) — The fine-tuning of the Patriots’ roster continues.
The latest move from New England is the signing of free-agent safety Adrian Colbert. Adam Schefter announced the move on Twitter, noting that Colbert marks the seventh client of agent Drew Rosenhaus to sign with the Patriots this offseason.
Colbert, 27, was drafted out of Miami in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the 49ers. He spent two years in San Francisco, playing in 21 games (with 12 starts) and recording 58 total tackles with six passes defenses, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
He spent time with Seattle but didn’t play in any games in 2019, before joining the Dolphins later in the year. Last season, he played in six games for the Giants, recording 13 total tackles and one tackle for a loss.