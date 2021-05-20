By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — Good news, everyone! The Patriots have signed long snapper Wes Farnsworth, according to the special teamer's agent.
The move gives New England a pair of long snappers for training camp, with Farnsworth joining Joe Cardona on the depth chart. And while the signing is good for a Futurama reference of two, this Farnsworth paradox doesn't necessarily mean Cardona's job in jeopardy.
Cardona has been steady since the Patriots drafted him in the fifth round in 2015, playing in all 96 games and winning a pair of Super Bowls with New England. He isn’t going anywhere.
But with three kickers on the roster at the moment — Nick Folk, Roberto Aguayo and Quinn Nordin — Cardona would probably like a little assistance during the dog days of training camp. Enter Farnsworth.
The 24-year-old played for the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos over the last two seasons, after coming to the NFL out of Nevada. He was cut ahead of training camp last summer, and has yet to make his NFL debut.