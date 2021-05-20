NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – A Newburyport church said it is “saddened, but not moved to retaliation” after someone vandalized its “Black Lives Matter” sign.
The large Black Lives Matter sign hanging at First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist church on Pleasant Street appeared to be slashed.
“We are saddened, but not moved to retaliation, with the recent vandalism of our Black Lives Matter sign on our church building. We will not react with hate or vitriol; however, we will not accept this either,” said Rev. Rebecca Bryan. “I ask that whoever did this think of its impact, especially on Black children and teens, whose safety and feelings of worth should never be anything but sacred.”