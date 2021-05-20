BOSTON (CBS) – The Lawn on D reopened Thursday afternoon for its eighth season, and with the return of the popular swings and lawn games, a sense of normalcy.

“It’s coming in, relaxing, hanging out with friends, playing some games, chatting, grabbing a beer, soda, families as well,” said David Doyle, Regional Director of Rebel Restaurants.

The outdoor event place at 420 D Street is a place where people can enjoy games, food, and live entertainment.

“It’s a nice outdoor space to kind of relax and be a part of the community,” said Joe Lazar, a resident of South Boston.

Back this year- the swings and lawn games such as corn hole, chess, and ping-pong, as well as live music on the weekends.

“Well I really want to try out the swings. I’ve seen lots of pictures on Instagram, my friend kept telling me about it and it’s beautiful weather, so why not be here on opening day,” said Carsyn Crane, who is visiting Boston.

“Not having the entertainment, not having the games, it kind of hurt us a little bit last year. But it’s different this year and it will be great to see everyone back,” said Doyle.

Table reservations are no longer required and people can order food and drinks right from the bar. Starting on May 29, capacity limits will be lifted.

“Especially being cooped up for the past year, It’s just nice to be outside. You definitely enjoy it a lot more than you did pre-COVID,” said Stephanie Decker, who was at The Lawn on D for the first time.

“Well things are finally opening up. It’s really nice to back. This is their opening day. We just wanted to spend some time in the beautiful weather and explore Boston a bit,” said Daniella Herskowitz of Waltham.

The Lawn on D will be open daily from 7am to 11pm through the end of October. Food, drinks, and lawn games will be available Thursday 3pm-10pm, Friday & Saturday 12pm-10:30pm, and Sunday 12pm-10pm.