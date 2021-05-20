HOLBROOK (CBS) – Police in Holbrook helped a family to safety after they became trapped in the woods by a coyote protecting its den.
On Thursday, a woman called police and said she was walking in Holbrook Town Forest with her two children when they became trapped on a walking trail by a large coyote.
Abington Animal Control arrived and police officers also began searching the woods near Park Drive.
A police detective put a drone into the air. Using the drone’s thermal technology, officers found the three people by the power lines.
An officer made his way toward the family and escorted them out of the woods to their car without any injuries.
Animal control said the coyote was likely protecting a den, which is common this time of year.