SALEM (CBS) — The Sanderson Sisters are coming back to Salem. It was announced Thursday that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy would be reprising their witchy roles for “Hocus Pocus 2,” which is set to stream on Disney+ by Halloween in 2022.
“A sequel to the 1993 classic, Hocus Pocus 2 will see three young women accidentally bringing the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world,” the movie description states.READ MORE: Fire In Revere Engulfs Multiple Homes On Endicott Avenue
“Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years… But we’re BACK!,” Midler posted to Instagram.
The original Hocus Pocus, which remains a fan favorite more than 25 years after its original release, was filmed in Salem in the early 1990s. There was no immediate word if filming for the sequel would take place in the real Salem.
Salem is famous for its spooky Halloween celebrations, and the city tells WBZ-TV it has just started approving some events for this year’s festivities. Large groups were discouraged from visiting Salem for Halloween 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
MORE NEWS: Police Use Drone To Locate Family Trapped By Coyote On Holbrook Walking Trail