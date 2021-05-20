BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Judy writes, “What’s the rule for people who had COVID in January and are not vaccinated? Are they supposed to wear a mask indoors at a gym/yoga studio? These people believe they are as good as vaccinated people.”

People who have had COVID in the past still need to get vaccinated because their immunity will wane over time. It’s usually recommended that they get vaccinated within 3 months of their infection, so if someone had COVID in January, they definitely need to get immunized now. If they haven’t been vaccinated they are considered unvaccinated and therefore should be wearing masks indoors around other people.

Jamie on Facebook says, “I am fully vaccinated with Pfizer my second dose being Jan 29th. I tested positive for COVID this past Tuesday! Honestly not sure these vaccines are doing the job the companies want them to do.”

Actually, we know the vaccines are working and working well. Yes, some people who are fully vaccinated will still get infected with the virus. The vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing infection. But many won’t develop any symptoms at all or if they do, the symptoms are more likely to be mild. It is unlikely that someone who is fully vaccinated will develop severe disease, get hospitalized or die from it. That is the ultimate goal of the vaccines. Plus, people who are vaccinated are less likely to spread it to others.

Lois on Facebook writes, “I am fully vaccinated. If I am exposed to someone with COVID do I need to be tested?”

If you are fully vaccinated and are exposed to someone with COVID, you only need to get tested if you develop symptoms.

Another question from Facebook. Wendy asks, “With warmer weather coming and the Coronavirus numbers going down, should I wait until the fall to get vaccinated?”

No. You should get vaccinated now. Numbers are falling but the virus is still circulating and making people very sick. It would be a shame to postpone vaccination and get infected in the meantime.