CANTON (CBS) – Tucked in the woods of the Irish Cultural Centre in Canton is TreeTop Adventures, a high ropes obstacle course.
“You can come here and spend three hours and have a great time,” says founder Topher Kerr.
He built this place six years ago, bringing a unique carabiner technology from Europe to the states. A locking device allows the climber to lock his or her own clips and move through the course autonomously, without an instructor.
The course offers four different levels of difficulty, ranging from just a few feet off the ground to over 45 feet up.
“People at any age and really any athletic ability will be able to find their challenge and their successes here, and maybe a little humble pie,” Kerr told WBZ-TV. “The most popular expression or phrase that is uttered here from age 7 to 83 is, ‘I did it.’”
TreeTop is now open for the season. You can learn more or book your own trip at treetopcanton.com.