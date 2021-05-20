BOSTON (CBS) – Aerosmith fans hoping to see the iconic band rock Fenway Park this summer will have to “Dream On” for another year.
The band announced on Thursday that it is postponing its Fenway Park 50th anniversary concert until Thursday, Sept. 9, 2022.
The concert was originally scheduled for last year, but postponed due to the COVID pandemic. It was slated for July 16 until the latest postponement was announced.
“While we know that means you have to wait a bit longer, we feel confident this is the right move in order to ensure we give you all the show you deserve for everyone who has held onto their ticket to see this show,” the band posted.
All tickets will be valid for the new dates. Concertgoers will receive more details in their email.
“We can’t wait to rock with you all,” Aerosmith posted.