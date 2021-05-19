(MARE) – In Jay Jay’s own words… “I am a smart resilient young woman who has endured many life struggles While I have reached adulthood, I still want a family to call my own. and obstacles. I have prevailed and I am currently attending Bunker Hill Community College where I hope to pick a degree that will tie into my passion for public speaking and advocating for the foster care population. I consider myself to be funny and very corny. I love to paint and express my creative side in any form, whether it be journaling, painting, or pottery. I am a woman of many talents. I can speak Spanish and I am proud of my Puerto Rican heritage.

While I have reached adulthood, I still want a family to call my own. I am looking for a family that loves each other genuinely and enjoys talking about their day and asking me about my day. I would also love a family that would enjoy doing craft projects like making cheese boards. I live on my own but I want a family that I can spend the holidays with and go on vacation together. I want a family that will support my dreams and will push me to work on my goals and continue to grow. I am interested in exploring my Puerto Rican heritage and would appreciate a family with a similar Hispanic background but it is not required. I feel that anyone would be lucky to have me as part of their family.”

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.