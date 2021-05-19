WALTHAM (CBS) – A 63-year-old man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a tractor-trailer in Waltham Wednesday morning.
It happened just before 7 a.m. in the area of Main and Bacon Streets.READ MORE: Hopkinton Police Release 911 Call, Radio Transmissions And Logs In Mikayla Miller Death Investigation
A 27-year-old Norton man was driving a Peterbilt truck eastbound on Main Street. He attempted to make a left turn onto Bacon Street, and hit the man who had just stepped into the crosswalk.READ MORE: 'Matty In The Morning' Radio Host Matt Siegel Appears To Quit On Air Over Demi Lovato Comments
The 63-year-old man from Watertown was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.MORE NEWS: 94-Year-Old World War II Veteran Diver Visits, Inspires State Police Dive Team
Investigators said there was no evidence of the truck driver being impaired. Police have not yet determined if any charges will be filed.