By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have more talent on the left wing of their second line than they’ve had in a long, long time. The hockey world caught a glimpse of that reality on Wednesday night.

In the second period of Game 3 vs. the Washington Capitals, Hall scored a dazzling goal that awed the home crowd and tied the game at one goal apiece.

Hall got behind the Washington defense, and linemate Craig Smith knew it. Smith calmly skated to a loose puck before sending a no-look pass behind him to space that he knew would soon be occupied by Hall.

Hall retrieved the puck directly in front of netminder Ilya Samsonov, turned his back on the goal, fully spun, casually moved the puck from his backhand to his forehand, and lifted the puck top shelf over the shoulder of a helpless Samsonov.

It was ridiculous.

Taylor Hall ties it. What an absurd goal. pic.twitter.com/RVf3r2bZ7l — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 19, 2021

It was Hall’s second goal of the series, after he scored the game-tying goal in the third period of Monday’s Game 2 in Washington, a game which the Bruins eventually won in overtime.

This one came just 56 seconds after Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal for Washington break a scoreless tie.

The 29-year-old Hall was acquired by the Bruins before this year’s trade deadline. He scored eight goals with six assists for 14 points in 16 regular-season games. With two playoff goals in this series, Hall has matched his career high for goals in a single postseason, as he scored two goals in nine games in last year’s postseason for Arizona and two goals in five games in the 2018 postseason for the Devils.