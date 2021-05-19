Taylor Hall Scores Highlight-Reel Goal Vs. CapitalsThe Boston Bruins have more talent on the left wing of their second line than they've had in a long, long time. The hockey world caught a glimpse of that reality on Wednesday night.

PGA Championship Preview: 'It's The Toughest Wind In Golf,' Says Nick Faldo About Ocean Course At Kiawah IslandThe PGA Championship, set for the Ocean Course At Kiawah Island, brings together the PGA Tour's top talent on a course that will challenge them.

Matt Judon Says Tom Brady Is Toughest QB To Sack -- Just Not For Reason You May ThinkNew Patriots linebacker Matt Judon said that Tom Brady is the hardest quarterback to sack, but that statement didn't carry the praise that one would think.

Tom Brady Fights Back At Bitcoin Plunge: 'We Just Buy The Dip!'Now that the cryptocurrency is taking a hit, Tom Brady is doubling down.

Danvers Native Meghan Duggan Hired By New Jersey Devils As Player Development ManagerThe New Jersey Devils hired former U.S. national team captain Meghan Duggan a manager of player development on Wednesday, making her the latest prominent women's player to join an NHL team front office.