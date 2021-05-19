BOSTON (CBS) — A restoration of the nearly 100-year-old Sumner Tunnel is slated for 2022.
The tunnel, which was built in the 1930s, has corroded wall panels, exposed rebar and deteriorating pavement. The state said the tunnel upgrade will start in spring 2022 and last until the Fall 2023. In early stages of the project, the tunnel will be closed only on weekends, but as the work progresses the tunnel will be closed full time, with weekend closures returning from fall 2023 to the end of the year. Plans for the project show the state expects to close the tunnel complete from spring 2023 to fall 2023.
Commuters from the north and east of Boston and those going to Logan Airport are likely to experience the most delays. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is still working on proposed detour plans. According to the state, the neighborhoods of East Boston, South Boston and the waterfront will experience increased traffic as drivers detour through the Ted Williams Tunnel. The North End will see noise and vibration from the project.
The restoration will include improvements to the walls, deck and ceiling inside the tunnel, painting the interior with fireproof coating, replacing the road surface and new lights and improved fire alarms and security.
According to the state, the project will be fast-tracked, with a full, four-month shutdown, spray applied concrete and financial incentives for the construction team to finish on time.
The state has not yet released a price tag associated with the project. A full plan of the project can be seen here.